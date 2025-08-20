Kentucky Woman’s Smiling Mugshot Goes Viral After Ex’s Car Wrecked in Glitter and Salt Attack

A Kentucky woman’s beaming mugshot has been shared widely online after she admitted to wrecking her ex-boyfriend’s car in a fit of frustration. Stephanie Carlquist, 31, is accused of causing more than $12,000 worth of damage after allegedly pouring salt into the engine, stuffing glitter into the air vents, slashing a tyre, cracking the windscreen and rearview mirror, and smashing the radio screen.

According to a criminal complaint seen by Fox News Digital, the car was so badly damaged that a Goodyear repair shop declared it beyond repair and wrote it off entirely. The vehicle, which was co-owned by her ex’s mother, was left in ruins between 6 and 20 July.

Carlquist has been charged with first-degree felony criminal mischief. She was released after posting $12,000 bail and is awaiting an arraignment. In an email to her ex’s mother, she appeared to partially confess, writing, “The only thing I did was put glitter in the air vents and hurt the windshield. He was overdue for oil and motor and everything else. Oh, and the tire.” She also offered to pay for the damage and even hand over her own car to make things right.

Smiling mugshot of pregnant woman accused of wrecking ex’s car with glitter and salt goes viral (Madison County, Kentucky Detention Center)

The complaint notes that Carlquist admitted she was “stressed out” at the time of the incident. Her father later reached out in a text message to her ex, reportedly saying he believed they could work out a solution to avoid his daughter being hit with a felony charge, adding it would be better “so nobody gets hurt anymore.”

Court papers put the total bill for repairs at $12,464. Despite the scale of the damage, Carlquist’s mugshot, in which she smiles broadly at the camera, has been what caught public attention, spreading quickly on social media. Some have reacted with disbelief that someone facing a felony charge could look so cheerful, while others have described her grin as defiant.

The criminal complaint highlights that the damage went far beyond minor mischief. From the destroyed engine to the slashed tyre, investigators say the actions left the car effectively undrivable. For her ex’s mother, who co-owned the car, the impact is more than just a bill — it left her without a vehicle at all.

Viral Mugshot Shows Woman Who Caused Over 12000 in Damage to Ex’s Car (Facebook / Stephanie Carlquist)

Carlquist, who is currently pregnant, has not spoken publicly about the case. Her father's involvement suggests the family is hoping for a settlement outside of court, though prosecutors are moving forward with felony charges. If convicted, Carlquist faces serious consequences despite her attempts to downplay her actions.

The case has stirred debate online, both for the unusual mix of salt, glitter and vandalism, and for the mugshot that makes it look less like a criminal charge and more like a school yearbook photo. For now, Carlquist is free on bail, waiting for her day in court, while the internet continues to share her smiling face as the story of the glitter-filled car spirals.

