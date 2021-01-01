Pregnant woman, 21, killed after her baby is ripped from her womb

A young woman who was eight months pregnant has died after she had her baby cut from her womb.

Pamella Ferreira Andrade Martins, 21, was found dead at her home in the neighbourhood of Nova Holanda in the Brazilian municipality of Macae on the afternoon of March 17.

A scene of horror greeted responding officers after they broke down the door to the victim’s bathroom.

An anonymous family member told local media that Pamela was locked inside and police had to break into it.

The young woman was laid butchered on the floor, with her belly ripped open and her unborn baby missing.

A 22-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was arrested shortly after.

The suspect was admitted to the hospital after checking into a nearby A&E unit allegedly carrying the dead baby.

According to reports, the woman had told the health professionals at the unit that she had given birth to the baby boy herself and had fallen down the stairs with him.

However, she was submitted to tests that proved she had not been pregnant so it is believed the child was not hers.

It is also reported that a knife and penknife were found in her handbag.

According to police, the suspect had been pretending to be pregnant.

She was also seen in the victim’s company the day before the crime.

Pamella’s relatives told police that the suspect was desperate to have a child and claim she “would get herself a child whatever it takes”.

However, they did not believe she was capable of committing such a crime.

Pamella tragically leaves behind a husband and a two-year-old son.

The police are continuing to investigate the deaths of Pamella and her baby.

An autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of the baby’s death.