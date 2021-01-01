A year after Kobe Bryant’s demise, wife Vanessa Bryant names deputies accused of sharing graphic crash photos

It has been more than a year since the tragic demise of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others. The group were killed in a horrific helicopter crash in January 2020 and the news had sent shockwaves across the world. The basketball legend’s wife Vanessa Bryant had soon after complained about how graphic images of her husband as well as others from the crash site were circulated among deputies of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD).

Now, Vanessa has taken to social media to share photos of the legal complaint that she has filed against the LASD. In her legal complaint, Vanessa has also named four Sheriff Deputies distinctly and accused them of sharing graphic and unauthorised crash photos back in January 2020.

Sharing screenshots of her legal complaint, Vanessa highlighted the four names in red and has also shared other details. The red highlighted portion includes LASD, the Los Angeles Fire Department and four individuals: Joey Cruz, Rafael Mejia, Michael Russell and Raul Versales.

Vanessa alleged that despite being assured of privacy that fateful morning after speaking to LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva , the assurances seemed to be “hollow”. The document notes that “sheriff’s deputies who responded to the crash used personal cell phones to take gratuitous photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches.”