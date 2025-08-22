Mother Said She Was Attacked While Changing a Diaper and Now Her Baby Is Missing

Authorities in Southern California say there may have been a sighting of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro, who vanished about a week ago. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Wednesday that a possible sighting was reported in Kern County, roughly three hours northwest of where the baby disappeared. Officials have not released more details about the tip, but said investigators are pursuing every lead.

The case began when Emmanuel’s mother, Rebecca Haro, told police she was attacked on August 14 while changing her baby’s diaper outside her car near a Big 5 store in Yucaipa. She said she was knocked unconscious and woke up to find Emmanuel gone. Her story immediately drew attention, but as investigators pressed her about inconsistencies, she stopped cooperating with the interview.

The sheriff’s department later said in a statement that it could not rule out foul play. Rebecca and her husband, Jake Haro, have both come under scrutiny since their child’s disappearance. On Tuesday, police seized a car belonging to Jake, saying it was being collected for evidence processing, reported USA Today.

7-month-old boy was kidnapped outside a California store (San Bernardino County Sheriff)

Officials stressed that they have not ruled out anyone’s involvement in the case. “Investigators have not ruled out anyone’s involvement and are following up on all leads and tips,” department spokesperson Gloria Rodriguez said, according to reports.

The situation has left the family under a cloud of suspicion, though no charges have been filed. The department’s statement Saturday again underscored the possibility of foul play, noting Rebecca’s refusal to continue answering questions after her initial story did not fully add up.

Rebecca, however, has shared her version of events with local media. She told KTLA that just before she was attacked, she heard someone speaking Spanish near her car. “I was going to get the diaper and somebody said, ‘Hola,’ and I don’t remember anything since,” she said. “I woke up here on the floor and I didn’t see Emmanuel.”

The sheriff’s department has asked for the public’s help in providing any information that could lead to the baby. Investigators say they are working through all tips, including the Kern County sighting. For now, the case remains wide open, with both parents facing questions while authorities search for any trace of Emmanuel.

The disappearance has gripped the local community, with many hoping the sighting in Kern County will turn out to be real. But with so many unanswered questions and investigators refusing to rule anyone out, the mystery of what happened to baby Emmanuel continues to deepen.