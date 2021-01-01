4 Puppies Were Found Rotting Away, But One Turned Out Different From The Others

A Good Samaritan found a litter of 4 abandoned Cocker Spaniel puppies left to rot in an alley in Redhill, Surrey. The litter had patchy skin and crusty eyes and was severely sick from critical infections. They were taken in by the workers at Millbrook Animal Centre in Chobham.

After months of intricate care, the puppies, named Mike, El, Lucas, and Dustin, recovered fabulously. This was soon followed by perfect happy endings for Mike, El, Lucas – who were adopted by amazing families. But poor Dustin still waited for his precious moment in the sun.

Unlike his mild-mannered siblings, Dustin wasn’t exactly cut out for a settled and sheltered family life. He had the soul of an explorer and his exuberance was simply too much for potential adopters. He loved puzzles, games, but no one was ready to cater to his constant need for stimulation.

After raising the sickly Dustin into a beautiful boy, the workers were disappointed to see his undesirability among adopters. As the adventurer pooch began getting bored at the shelter, the workers started hiding his tennis balls in odd places just to keep him engaged. This exercise turned out to be a game changer for Dustin!

Seeing Dustin’s crazy sniff-and-search abilities, the workers contacted the local police to present Dustin as a possible recruit. Within days, everything worked out seamlessly and Dustin was roped in as a new member of Surrey and Sussex Dog Unit!

Dustin (now Badger) serves alongside Officer Steph Barrett, and is busy sniffing out drugs, money, and weapons for the cops. From being left to perish on the streets, to overcoming rejection, to finding his true calling – Dustin sure has come a long way in the first 20 months of his life. We are so proud of him and we wish him good luck!

Click the video below to watch Dustin’s insane searching skills blossoming during his tennis ball games at the shelter!

