10-year-old dog’s heartbreaking reaction to being overlooked at an adoption event is devastating

She deserves to find her forever family!

An animal rescue in Jacksonville, North Carolina, known on TikTok as @adoptionfirstnc, recently held an adoption event where visitors could meet all of the animals available for adoption. That’s a fantastic idea! That is, until we witness certain creatures being overlooked, which breaks our hearts.

According to Yahoo reports, that’s what happened to Honey, a 10-year-old dog. She was in her cage during the adoption event, hoping for a forever family. Unfortunately, no one paid her any attention. This video will really break your heart.

Honey is deserving of the entire world and her forever family. We are heartbroken that she was ignored, and we suspect it was due to her age. If only people would take a chance on senior dogs.

“Well, that killed me. Everybody just walking around her like she’s not even there. I wish I could take her,” commented @exercisequeen62. Safe to say that this video hurt us all. We don’t know why no one gave her a chance. She’s absolutely precious!

Another TikTok user, @beesrus, said, “Please somebody give this sweet senior girl a loving home.” Please, somebody, anybody! If you’d like to know more about Honey or adopt this beautiful fur baby, please visit the Adoption First NC website. The rescue facility has even stated that they are happy to discuss transportation if necessary! So let’s bring this darling home!