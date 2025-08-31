Political Scientist says Democrats should use impeachment as a weapon against Trump officials

Conservative political scientist Norman Ornstein tore into the Trump administration on Saturday, calling its policies “outrageous” and warning they will “damage lives.” At the same time, he laid out what he sees as a roadmap for Democrats who want to counter President Donald Trump’s consolidation of power. His remarks, made during an appearance on MSNBC, combined sharp criticism of the White House with blunt advice for the opposition party.

Ornstein argued that Democrats have struggled to keep up with the pace and chaos of Trump’s second term. He pointed to the administration’s nonstop controversies and scandals as one reason voters may feel overwhelmed and tuned out.

“What Trump and the Republicans have done so successfully is to flood the zone with scandal after outrage every single day; they all wash over, and most Americans who don’t pay close attention don’t know about a lot of this stuff,” Ornstein said. He added, “Democrats need to focus. The way to attack flooding the zone is to have a single message each day, and a core message for a week and use every avenue in the Congress and outside to do so.”

Trump’s second term has been marked by one explosive development after another, to the point where many Americans have grown desensitized. Ornstein, who has spent decades analyzing Congress and American politics, suggested that the only way to break through is for Democrats to take a more aggressive, even “extreme,” approach.

“I think we need to use impeachment now… impeach RFK Jr.!” he said. “You can have a privileged resolution on the floor of the House. They can’t block it, it supersedes all other work. You get a debate, and we can talk about the outrageous things that this monster is doing to damage lives and end up with people being killed.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who heads the Department of Health and Human Services, has been at the center of controversy this week. Reports surfaced that he attempted to fire Susan Monarez, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and allegedly pressured her to “do something illegal.” That move led to a dramatic walkout by hundreds of CDC employees in solidarity with Monarez, intensifying criticism of the administration’s handling of health policy.

Ornstein did not limit his call to Kennedy. He argued that Democrats should broaden their use of impeachment to target other Trump officials. “Do the same thing with (Director of National Intelligence) Tulsi Gabbard, do the same with (Homeland Security Secretary) Kristi Noem,” he said. “Every week, find a way to highlight for Americans what they don’t know, and to make the Republicans vote to support the outrageous, or do to the right thing. We have lots of tools to use; we’re not using them right now.”

His comments reflect a frustration that the usual political playbook is not enough to counter a White House that thrives on dominating the news cycle with controversy. For Ornstein, impeachment is less about removing officials than about forcing debates into the public eye, making voters pay attention to issues that otherwise might be lost in the constant churn of headlines.

Whether Democrats take up his advice remains to be seen, but his message was clear: doing nothing risks letting the flood of scandals continue unchecked.

