NFL’s Alex Collins Dies in Violent Motorbike Crash

The sports community is in mourning after the shocking death of former NFL player, Alex Collins, in a gruesome traffic accident.

Alex Collins, formerly with the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, met a tragic end when his Suzuki GSX-R600K motorcycle collided with a Chevrolet Suburban SUV in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. The devastating aftermath saw Collins fatally injured, being pronounced dead on-site.

Initial reports indicate that the Chevrolet SUV took a left, leading to the tragic accident. The crash’s impact was so severe that Collins was ejected from his bike. Early visuals from the crash site were captured and shared, depicting a somber scene less than an hour post-accident. The SUV’s driver stayed on the scene, cooperating fully with the investigation led by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Collins, selected by the Seahawks in the 2016 NFL Draft’s fifth round, shone brightly in his time in the NFL. The running back displayed tremendous potential with a standout season with the Ravens, where he rushed a remarkable 973 yards accompanied by six touchdowns.

Since the tragic news broke, the sports fraternity has poured out their grief, with a touching tribute from Collins’ ex-teammate, Russell Wilson. He expressed, “To one of my favorite teammates. You brought joy to every huddle. Keep Dancin’ in Heaven. Love you AC. Forever missed.”

A statement from the Collins family. pic.twitter.com/XWteHpgM3r — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 15, 2023

Both the Seahawks and Ravens released statements remembering Collins for the radiant person he was both on and off the field. John Schneider, the Seahawk’s general manager, shared a heartfelt note emphasizing Collins’ vibrant energy, incredible talent, and enduring legacy.

After his time with the NFL, Collins joined the Memphis Showboats in the USFL, where he continued to impress as a starting running back, harboring hopes for an NFL return.