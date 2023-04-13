Royal Critics Are Already Hounding Meghan Markle for Leaving Prince Harry to ‘Fend for Himself’ at Coronation

The response that royal fans have been waiting for concerning King Charles III’s coronation was sent on Wednesday by a representative for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Just the Duke of Sussex is reportedly present for the historic occasion, allowing the Duchess of Sussex to remain at home with their two kids and celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday.

It was only a matter of time until Meghan’s absence from the ceremony was attacked in the British media, and it seems that the Express was the first to do so. Meghan’s absence, in the opinion of Digital Royal Editor Emily Ferguson, “speaks volumes” about “her refusal to sit through the two-hour ceremony and support her in-laws on one of the most significant days of their life,” according to Emily.

Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, are much too young to join the celebrations, and the royal family’s problems haven’t been addressed since Harry’s book Spare was published. Harry being there to support his father and Meghan staying at home in California with the kids seems like a sensible choice.

The Sussexes have established themselves as a steadfastly unified front, and it’s probable that they made a team choice that was best for their family, despite the Express’s desire for readers to think that the Duchess of Sussex abandoned her husband to “fend for himself” at the coronation.

Now that Harry can show his support and dash back to the U.S. as they did after Queen Elizabeth II’s burial, Meghan won’t be accused by the U.K. press of overshadowing her father-in-law or anybody else from the palace during the coronation. The Sussexes have completely accepted their life in the United States, and it is time to recognize that the royal family is on a different path.

Harry may not have gone in the direction that everyone anticipated, but with Meghan, he is content. The media will have to find something else to criticize that day because she won’t be in the public spotlight when Charles ascends to the throne.