Mum Demands Answers After Heartbreaking Death of Son, 2, Following Misdiagnosis of Constipation

A heartbroken mother is demanding answers after her two-year-old son, Hudson Cole Perrins, tragically passed away just days after being diagnosed with constipation at a hospital. Hudson, who had a history of complex medical issues, was rushed to Wolverhampton’s New Cross Hospital on June 23 by his dad after complaining of severe stomach pain, reported by the Mirror. Despite doctors diagnosing him with constipation and giving him an enema, Hudson’s condition worsened, leading to his heartbreaking death four days later at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

His devastated mother, Kayleigh Taundry, is questioning why the hospital did not fully investigate Hudson’s symptoms, especially given his medical background, including bladder and kidney issues. She said, “We just want lessons to be learned and we don’t want any other family to go through everything that we’ve been through because it’s just devastating.”

Hudson had been born with a heart defect and had undergone surgery at just seven months old. Kayleigh described him as a “cheeky and boisterous” boy, who was finally catching up with his peers. “He was finally turning a corner…finally starting to develop alongside his peers, finally starting to talk,” she added. “We just didn’t expect this at all”, reported by Devon Live.

The family’s nightmare began when Hudson was initially seen by doctors at New Cross Hospital after complaining of stomach pain. Doctors felt hardness in his stomach, which they attributed to constipation. Despite Hudson not having a bowel movement after the treatments, he was discharged and his pain continued. The next day, Hudson’s condition deteriorated, and he was transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital. Tragically, after his parents made the heartbreaking decision to turn off his life support, Hudson passed away on June 27, just a month before his third birthday.

Kayleigh is not blaming Hudson’s father, but she feels the medical staff missed key signs. “I think I should have been notified by the hospital,” she said. “I know Hudson inside and out…I feel I could have pushed for some things, because I know what should have been done.”

The family is now questioning the hospital’s actions, particularly why no urine sample was taken, why Hudson was discharged without a bowel movement, and why he wasn’t given pain relief. “The evidence is inconsistent,” Kayleigh added. “I’m hoping we get more answers from the inquest, because at the moment we feel lost.”

The inquest into Hudson’s death will begin on December 5 at Black Country Coroner’s Court, as the family seeks answers to their devastating loss.