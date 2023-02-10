Mum defends applying of acrylic nails to her four and five-year-old daughters

A mother has defended her decision to apply acrylic nails to her young daughters in the midst of criticism. Just AsiaJJ, an Ohio-based nail artist and YouTuber, has come under fire for showing the nails she allows her two daughters, ages four and five, to wear. She frequently decorates her acrylic nails with jewels and nail art, which has enraged some of her fans even more.

The 31-year-old mother describes the nail art as “bonding time,” but her children are much too young and their natural nails are too thin to hold the fake nails, according to experts. Acrylics are often soaked in acetone before being filed and scraped off. When a new set is applied, the natural nail must be filed down by a nail technician which may cause it to grow weaker over time.

Just AsiaJJ, on the other hand, has reacted to her critics by explaining that she only uses acrylic nails with a peel-off base to guarantee that they come off easily. In the comments section, the mother regularly defends herself. ‘Too soon?!’ is the title of an eight-month-old video. Five-year-old gets exceptionally long acrylic nails’, the YouTuber – who counts 29,100 followers – videos as her five-year-old daughter gets to test ‘extra long acrylic nails’.

The mother describes the acrylic process as “bonding time,” and she states in the video description that she does not wear them outside. Some viewers were very disappointed, with one person writing: “This is so cute but horrible at the same time if baby accidentally hits something wrong on her nail that’s gonna be so painful for her and her little fingers it would lift up so easily.

“No hate!! I’m just being protective even tho [I know] she’s the mom just saying! But it’s so adorable!” Just AsiaJJ replied: “Thank you, baby. I appreciate it but it’s a pop-off system meaning the nails don’t stay on past 10 mins, therefore, there’s no painful hitting it-on-anything kind of thing.” Another viewer wrote: “I thought this was clickbait… I was hoping it was according to the Sun.

A third YouTube user commented: “Noooo that’s bad, she’s too young for that, I would never let my daughters wear makeup until she’s 17, five is too young, kids can’t do that.” The mum replied: “I agree five is too young for makeup so I haven’t put it on her yet. Just excited to do so.” Am I a Bad Mom???’ is another video from nine months ago. Giving My Four-Year-Old Daughter Extra-Long Acrylic Nails’ attracted similar criticism.

“I don’t know how a mother can do that to her daughter’s so delicate nails,” one person wrote. Another YouTube user penned: “You’re not a bad mom the nails look beautiful but I feel like they could’ve been shorter, but like hey you do you whatever makes you happy and your daughter.” A third said: “No… you’re not a bad mother but a four-year-old is just beginning to learn proper hygiene and how to wipe themselves without assistance. So, you might be a little ignorant but still a great mother.”

Other commenters, however, supported Just AsiaJJ, saying she is only spending time with her children. One follower shared: “She’s not a bad mom at all! She’s simply sharing her profession with her daughters. These little girls are going to have awesome and amazing core memories from this experience!”

A comment praising the YouTuber said: “She so cute! I would let her play with them at home until she got a little older. But she’s going to LOVE nails, and she’s probably already creative and artistic so don’t be surprised if she grows up to do better nails than you mom.” In response to the backlash, another subscriber declared: “People that say you are a bad mom you aren’t you are an amazing mom. Spending time with your kids and your kids are so cute and sassy in a funny way”