Prince William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, traveled to Cornwall to carry out royal engagements via helicopter.

Kate and Prince William made their first combined visit to Falmouth as Duchess and Duke of Cornwall on September 8. They arrived at the county via helicopter. The choice to travel there by plane ran contrary to the known anxiety the late Queen Elizabeth had whenever her grandson used helicopters with his family.

The late monarch’s anxiety kept her “awake at night,” according to a source in December 2021. They also stated that William’s grandmother ordered him to “stop flying himself,” regardless of how skilled a pilot he was after years of serving with the RAF and air ambulances.

Speaking of the Queen’s fears for the safety of the line of succession to the throne, the source told the Sun at the time: “Her Majesty has told close friends and courtiers that she would like William to stop flying himself, particularly in bad weather, as helicopters are not the safest form of transport according to Express.co.uk

It keeps the Queen awake at night and she is understandably very worried. She knows William is a capable pilot but does not think it is worth the risk for all five of them to carry on flying together and can’t imagine what would happen. It would spark a constitutional crisis.

The Queen has told William she is worried that, however good he is as a pilot, bad weather and accidents can strike at any time. The Queen is delighted with the way William and Kate have risen to the challenge in recent years and knows the monarchy is safe in their hands. She thinks the future is bright with them at the helm after Charles but if something happened to him and the family it doesn’t bear thinking about.”