Mother of Child Accused in Classroom Shooting Heads for Plea Hearing

Deja Taylor, the mother of a 6-year-old boy who allegedly shot his first-grade teacher at Newport News’ Richneck Elementary School, is gearing up for her plea hearing today.

Initially set for a bench trial, the turn of events now sees Taylor facing two critical charges: felony child neglect and a misdemeanor for irresponsibly leaving a firearm where a child could access it. These charges come three months after the incident where Abby Zwerner, the boy’s teacher, was reportedly injured.

James Ellenson, Taylor’s attorney, hinted at a hopeful plea deal in a previous conversation with News 3 in April. He also brought to light Taylor’s significant mental health struggles following an ectopic pregnancy and miscarriage, suggesting they played a role in the tragic incident. Emphasizing his client’s challenges, Ellenson questioned the productivity of jail time in Taylor’s situation.

On another note, Taylor is set to return to court in October to confront federal gun and drug allegations. She has already admitted to being an illegal drug user in possession of a firearm and providing false information during a firearm purchase.