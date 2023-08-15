Viral Airline Outburst to Heartfelt Apology – The ‘Not Real’ Passenger’s Unexpected Turn

Texas native, Tiffany Gomas, expressed regret over her alarming behavior on an American Airlines flight last month. The incident, which took place on July 2nd during a Dallas to Orlando flight, was widely circulated on social media. Gomas was captured on video screaming profanities and dramatically proclaiming that another passenger was “not real”.

In the heat of the moment, the distressed Dallas marketing executive yelled, “You can either stay on this plane and face the consequences or leave. I won’t be staying.” The video showed her urgently demanding to disembark while pointing and shouting about the perceived unreal passenger.

The airline confirmed to The Dallas Morning News that law enforcement removed Gomas due to her disruptive behavior.

In a recent video shared online, Gomas apologized for the upheaval she caused, emphasizing her regret towards families with children on board. “It was an unfortunate moment of distress, captured for everyone to see. As humorous as the memes might be to some, it’s also deeply intrusive and hurtful,” she admitted, visibly emotional.

In an effort to redirect the attention towards a pressing issue, Gomas highlighted the importance of promoting positive mental health and combatting cyberbullying. Directing viewers to her personal website, she further addressed her mission, ending with a message that read, “Stay tuned.”