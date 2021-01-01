Missing Kent schoolgirls spark urgent search by ‘concerned’ police

Police have launched a search for two teenage girls aged 13 and 14-years-old.

Chloe Sutton, who is 14 and Grace Perry, aged 13, were last seen in the Ashford area at 2.10pm on Monday 15 March 2021 and police are concerned for their welfare.

If you can help officers locate the teenagers, please contact Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 15-836.

In an appeal for help Kent Police has described Chloe as white, of slim build, around 5ft 5ins tall with long dark hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing school uniform consisting of a black skirt, tights and a white shirt when she was last seen.

The description for Grace is white, of slim build around 5ft 6ins tall and with shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes.

She was also wearing a black skirt, black tights and white shirt.