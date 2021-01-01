This is the latest bomb news Dr. Fauci has just dropped for COVID-19

The chief medical advisor to the White House, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has just dropped some important news about COVID-19 in the US.

Coronavirus cases across the country are in decline, but the country’s leading infectious disease expert has just dropped a sobering warning for everyone who thinks the pandemic is nearing its end.

In a recent interview on NBC News with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the White House, the infectious disease expert dropped a sobering bomb about state leaders rolling back public health measures prematurely.

Dr. Fauci says that if state leaders begin to roll back public health measures, those states could see a new surge in COVID-19 cases, thus prolonging the road back to normality.

Dr. Fauci does recognize that things are heading in the right direction in terms of fighting back against the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still too early to declare any victory against the virus.

Here’s what Dr. Fauci said, “Even though the decline was steep, we absolutely need to avoid the urge to say, ‘Oh, everything is going great. But trends have been promising.

The 7-day average of daily new cases is around 57,000, the lowest it’s been since October, and there have been more than 105 million vaccine doses administered across the country.”

However, Dr. Fauci does say that “When I hear pulling back completely on public health measures, saying no more masks, no nothing like that, that is risky business”.

Additionally, the infectious disease expert says we aren’t out of the woods yet when it comes to a new surge of COVID-19 cases happening, “And the thing that concerns me, because history proves I should be concerned, is when you get a plateau around the level of 60,000 new infections per day, there is always a risk of another surge”.