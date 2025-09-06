Real Housewives Of Miami Turns Into A Cruise Ship Cold War As Stephanie Goes Head To Head With Marysol

The Real Housewives of Miami are not slowing down. After a whirlwind of trips, drama, and mojito-worthy moments, the cast has now boarded a Virgin cruise line, courtesy of Marysol’s buddy Richard Branson. Trading private planes for cruise cabins has set the stage for even more tension, and Marysol knows it.

Right now, the cast is split down the middle. Julia, Marysol, and Alexia are glued together, defending one another no matter what, while Stephanie remains on the outside. Her abrasive entrance into the group, including the infamous private plane drama, hasn’t won her many fans, reported the Daily Beast.

Stephanie has decided to rebrand herself as “Nautical Steph,” hoping a fresh approach will change things. Before boarding, she even sat down with makeup mogul Anastasia Soare, who bizarrely pushed her to have a baby despite her husband Massoud being 66. It was less a supportive friendship and more sabotage.

Still, Stephanie has her eyes on a bigger prize. After stirring up fights with Lisa and Alexia, she’s aiming at Marysol, the group’s de facto leader. On the first night of the cruise, Marysol cleverly divided the women into two groups, keeping her allies close while leaving Stephanie with Larsa, Guerdy, and Kiki. Lisa, now divorced and trying to reinvent herself, ended up sticking by Marysol too.

Post-divorce Lisa is on time, lighter, and eager to laugh with the group, but her relationship with boyfriend Jody already shows cracks. Their issues are obvious, even if Lisa wants to downplay them.

Lisa also hasn’t buried the hatchet with Larsa. Their feud is on repeat, with Larsa recycling the same lines, and Lisa complaining that Larsa’s priorities are off. Lisa insists she won’t keep Jody out of it, firing back that Larsa is on OnlyFans “probably talking to people’s husbands” while ignoring Jody’s texts.

Meanwhile, Stephanie has decided to address her reputation head on. At a group gathering, she admitted people think she’s brash and rude, but she brushed it off as jealousy over her productivity. It’s classic Stephanie—owning the criticism while spinning it as a badge of honor. But she wasn’t done. She went straight for Marysol, landing sharp words that teased the showdown viewers have been waiting for.

Later, during an ’80s-themed workout class, Stephanie and Marysol tried to hash things out. They revisited the private plane fiasco and came to what seemed like a truce. Marysol even declared a “new start.” But in Housewives fashion, it didn’t last long. With an ominous score playing, Stephanie told Adriana she now saw Marysol as “a jealous demon who disguised herself as a very loyal friend.”

The tension is officially at a boiling point. Stephanie has positioned herself as the chaos agent the show has been missing, a true successor to Dr. Nicole’s sharp-tongued role. The drama is set to explode, with next week teasing Adriana being “forced to celebrate her birthday against her will.” If that can’t finally get her a mojito in the opening credits, what will?