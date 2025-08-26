Melania Trump’s Fierce Watch Over Barron at NYU Reveals Just How Protective She Really Is

Melania Trump is keeping a close eye on her son Barron as he heads into his second year of college at New York University. A political source told PEOPLE that Melania has been focused on Barron’s social life and well-being while he studies at the Stern School of Business.

“Melania watches Barron constantly in an effort to be sure nobody messes with him or bullies him, as this is a constant worry with her,” the source said. “She always knows where he is and what he’s doing.”

Barron started at NYU in September 2024. His freshman year was unlike most, given that it coincided with Donald Trump’s third presidential campaign, his victory in November, and his inauguration in January 2025. On top of that, Barron had the usual challenges of adjusting to college life.

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, only share one son, Barron Trump (Image: AP)

In December, PEOPLE reported that Melania chose not to have Barron live in the dorms. Instead, he stayed at Trump Tower in Manhattan, something a source said was meant to make sure he adjusted smoothly.

“She will do everything she can to make sure Barron does well in school and is socially and mentally adjusted to his life as a college student,” the source said, adding that dorm life wasn’t “in the stars” for him just yet.

Despite living off-campus, Barron has reportedly done well socially at NYU. Another source reportedly said he has made a strong impression. “He’s tall and handsome,” the source said. “A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive, yes, even liberal people like him.

While Melania makes Barron her top priority, she hasn’t stepped away from her own projects. A political insider reportedly said she splits her time between New York, New Jersey, and Washington, and has been busy working on a documentary set to be released later this year with Amazon Prime Video. The same source described her as “quiet and behind the scenes but always busy with something she is pursuing herself.

Melania also stepped into the spotlight in August when she wrote a personal letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him to end the invasion of Ukraine.

Melania Trump keeps close watch as Barron starts second year at NYU (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The letter was focused on the toll the war has taken on children. According to the source, this wasn’t unusual for her. “It’s an issue close to her heart. She will always speak out when she feels it,” they said.

Between watching over her only child at college, producing a documentary, and taking public stands on humanitarian issues, Melania has been juggling the roles of protective mom and independent figure. PEOPLE’s sources say her protective streak when it comes to Barron remains constant, especially as he continues to carve out a life of his own in New York.