Maryland Toddler Found Dead in Suitcase After Mom’s Alleged Fake Kidnapping Report

Three-year-old Nola Dinkins was reported kidnapped on June 10 by her mother, Darrian Randle. But what unfolded next is something straight out of a nightmare.

Authorities in Maryland have revealed a deeply disturbing case involving the tragic death of little Nola. Nearly a month after her body was discovered in a suitcase, police arrested Cedrick Antoine Britten, the boyfriend of Nola’s mom, on a slew of child abuse charges.

On the day Randle reported her daughter missing, an Amber Alert was quickly issued. Maryland State Police immediately headed to Randle’s last known address in North East, Maryland. That’s where they found Britten, 41, and what they described in a statement as signs of “potential criminal activity.”

The investigation escalated fast. Officers discovered human remains in a nearby vacant lot, and just days ago, on July 11, state police confirmed to PEOPLE that the remains were in fact those of Nola Dinkins.

Darrian Randle charged with murder after previously claiming her 3-Year-Old daughter Was kidnapped. (Photo by New Castle County Police/Facebook)

According to police, the tragedy had already taken place before the so-called kidnapping was even reported. Randle was arrested shortly after the initial investigation and is now facing serious charges, including first- and second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of a child under thirteen.

Her boyfriend, Cedrick Britten, wasn’t off the hook either. He’s been charged with being an accessory to both first- and second-degree murder after the fact, along with failing to report the death of a child and multiple other criminal offenses. Court documents reviewed by PEOPLE confirm he was arrested on July 2.

The most horrifying details come from the charging documents obtained by WBAL-TV and NBC 10. During the early stages of the investigation, Britten allegedly provided police with a hand-drawn map, leading them to the heartbreaking discovery: Nola’s emaciated body inside a suitcase. The reports say she was completely wrapped in Saran Wrap.

Even more gut-wrenching are the alleged admissions by Randle. According to court records, she confessed to beating Nola with a belt on June 9 while at Britten’s home until the child was unconscious. After that, the couple allegedly drove around with the toddler’s body before returning to the house and placing her in a suitcase, which they left on the basement stairs.

The following day, Randle told police Britten helped her dispose of Nola’s body.

As the legal process plays out, Britten now faces a total of 11 charges related to Nola’s death. These include child abuse resulting in death, child neglect, and accessory to murder after the fact. At the time of this writing, no plea has been entered for Britten, and court records do not list an attorney.

In the midst of the legal fallout, Nola’s father has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with her funeral and other related expenses, as the community mourns the loss of a young life cut short in the most tragic and unimaginable way.