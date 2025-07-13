Kim Zolciak Finally Tells the Truth About Plastic Surgery

Kim Zolciak is not holding back when it comes to her experiences with plastic surgery. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum got real about everything she’s had done and why she did it during the premiere episode of Botched Presents Plastic Surgery Rewind on July 9, sitting down with host Michelle Visage to tell her side of the story, reported E! Online.

She opened up about how her body changed recently, especially during a tough chapter in her life. “I’m here because I’m going through a divorce and I’ve had some weight loss and I am a small-framed person,” she explained. “And, so, the 10 pounds has definitely created some loose skin and I did some contouring. It was supposed to go under the skin and tighten it up and it did the opposite.”

That particular treatment was a non-surgical skin tightening procedure, and it clearly didn’t deliver the results she was hoping for. Out of all the work she’s had done, that was the one she regretted most.

Kim didn’t shy away from sharing the full list of procedures she’s had over the years either. “I’ve done my boobs a few times and then I had a tummy tuck,” she said. “I did have filler in my lips. I do Botox all the time.” She also mentioned using Ultherapy, another non-invasive treatment that’s supposed to firm up the skin, particularly around the jawline.

At 47, Kim has been very open about choosing to enhance her appearance, and she had a very clear reason why. “I sacrificed my body for six incredible humans, so I did a mommy makeover,” she said. “Just because you’re a mom doesn’t mean you need to let yourself go.”

Her comment hit home for a lot of women who’ve gone through similar experiences with childbirth and the struggle of trying to reclaim their bodies after years of putting their families first.

She’s a mom to Brielle, 27, Ariana, 23, Kroy Jr., 13, Kash, 12, and 11-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. Her kids have grown up with a mom who’s never been afraid to speak openly about self-image and taking control of how she feels about herself.

Kim also shared that her approach to cosmetic procedures is something she learned early. “My mom always said growing up, if I had really big ears or a really big nose that bothered me or whatever it may have been, she would have fixed it,” she said. “And I’ve always kind of said the same thing to my girls.”

Though she’s had mixed results with her procedures, Kim’s message was ultimately about doing what makes you feel good in your own skin. Not every treatment was a win, but for her, it’s always been about feeling confident and not apologizing for it.