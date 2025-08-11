Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Questions About Net Worth Jump from $700K to $21 Million

Marjorie Taylor Greene pushed back strongly after questions surfaced about reports that her net worth rose from about $700,000 to roughly $21 million since she entered Congress in 2021. The figure was first reported in June by financial news outlet Benzinga.

I’m fed up with the outright slander and lies about me because I’m UNAPOLOGETICALLY AMERICA FIRST and I am demanding AIPAC register as a foreign lobbyist and I refuse to vote for U.S. taxpayers hard earned money fund foreign aid and foreign wars.



I’ve owned my family’s… https://t.co/LvwzuFCOui — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 10, 2025

When an X user asked how she could build such wealth on a $174,000 congressional salary, the Georgia Republican replied, “You can go to hell.” Greene said her fortune comes from running her family’s construction business long before she took office. “My hard-earned wealth, that I am thankful and proud of, HAS NOT in any way come from politics,” she wrote. “As a matter of fact, I made a hell of a lot more money and my life was WAY EASIER before I entered public life.”

Her financial disclosures and stock trades have also attracted attention. Just three days before Immigration and Customs Enforcement awarded Palantir Technologies a $30 million contract, Greene invested in the company. That stock has since increased by 142 percent, according to data from Quiver Quantitative.

According to the New York Post, in April, she purchased shares in companies including FedEx, Amazon, and Lululemon during a sharp market drop tied to Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs. That same week, she sold Treasury bills. Hours later, Trump announced a pause on tariffs that led to some of the largest single-day gains for both stocks and bonds in years.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told MSNBC that “so many of these people are crooks, liars and frauds and Marjorie Taylor Greene is, of course, exhibit A. We are seeing corruption unfold before us in real time.” Republican Representative Mike Lawler said stock trading by members of Congress or their spouses should be banned because the appearance of impropriety is too great.

Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to questions over reported $21 million net worth increase since 2021 (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Greene said she is not personally choosing or timing her trades. “My publicly disclosed portfolio is diversely invested through a financial manager whom I have signed a fiduciary contract with,” she said. She also claimed criticism of her finances is politically motivated because of her opposition to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

The issue is adding momentum to a push for stricter limits on stock trading by lawmakers and their families. A Senate committee has advanced a bill to restrict such trades. Greene has criticized Democratic Representative Nancy Pelosi, telling a town hall audience last year to “check her out” for “some great stock tips.”

President Trump has also weighed in. He criticized the bill’s sponsor, Republican Senator Josh Hawley, on Truth Social, suggesting the measure could target him. Trump said Democrats were using Hawley “as a pawn” and claimed Republicans would not want their president singled out. The bill would not take effect until after Trump’s current term ends.

More News: