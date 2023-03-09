Gran wants eighth child despite 37-year age gap with husband: “it’s been a battle”

A grandmother with seven children wants to have an eighth child with her husband, but they will need to locate a surrogate due to the couple’s age difference of more than 30 years. Cheryl McGregor, 62, married Quran McCain, 25, in 2021, and the couple became viral sensations on TikTok for a live recording of their romance.

They first met in 2012, when Quran was 15, and they both worked at the same fast food business, but they didn’t start dating until 2020 when they met up again. A year later, the couple married, with Quran live broadcasting the proposal and the couple showing their wedding on TikTok.

Their plans have now shifted to children, and while Cheryl says she is unable to have a kid at this time, there are other choices they may pursue. Cheryl and Quran came on This Morning Tuesday (7 March) to discuss their family plans and said that they’ve already spoken with three surrogates who may be able to assist.

Although exploring other potential surrogates, the couple has not ruled out adoption as another possibility for having a child. The 62-year-old has seven children from a previous relationship and has spoken about the problems she has had in convincing all of the children of her love for the Quran.

She said: “It’s been a battle with them, us trying to prove to them that it wasn’t a joke. “Out of my seven children, they were saying he was using me, we weren’t using each other, we can’t help who our hearts fall in love with. “So it’s been a battle, out of seven of my children I really have two but one who really stands by us through everything and it took a while to come to that conclusion that they like him.”

The 62-year-old also responded to claims that she is too old to raise a new baby, claiming that she has “more energy than half of these kids who are taking care of babies now” and does not see it as an issue. Cheryl and Quran celebrated their first wedding anniversary in September and had previously disclosed that they were planning to use a surrogate for their first child together. The 25-year-old earlier stated that they were “lucky to have found the surrogate we chose,” and that they will have their first child in late spring 2023.