A Georgia woman experienced a heart-wrenching event during her baby’s delivery, which resulted in the infant’s severe injury, as detailed in a lawsuit filed by the parents.

The legal action, initiated this Wednesday, holds Dr. Tracey St. Julian and the nursing staff of Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale, Georgia, responsible for not conducting a timely Cesarean section for Jessica Ross, who is 20 years old.

Media Advisory – Active Infant Death Investigation



The Clayton County Police Departement opened an investigation into the death of an infant that occurred on July 9, 2023 and reported to the Clayton County Medical Examiners on July 13, 2023. pic.twitter.com/ybb7xsgXIB — Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) August 9, 2023

On the morning of July 9, Ross began her labor. By 8:40 p.m., she was ready to deliver, but faced challenges due to her baby’s shoulder being lodged, a situation termed “shoulder dystocia.” Despite this, Ross persevered for roughly three hours, attempting to give birth. Eventually, Dr. St. Julian opted for a C-section after various efforts to adjust the baby’s position.

At 12:11 a.m., the infant’s body and legs were delivered via C-section, but the head was delivered vaginally. The lawsuit highlights that both Ross and the child’s father, Treveon Isaiah Taylor, had earlier requested a C-section when there was still a chance for the baby’s survival.

The document further points out that the medical team was slow to request additional professional support during the ordeal. Moreover, it mentions that Dr. St. Julian did not fully disclose the nature of the baby’s injury in their subsequent conversation following the delivery.

“When Ms. Ross and Mr. Taylor demanded to see and hold their baby, hospital staff told them that they were not allowed to touch or hold their child. Hospital staff allowed the young couple to only view their dead child. During this viewing, their baby was wrapped tightly in a blanket with his head propped on top of his body in a manner such that those viewing him could not identify that he had been decapitated,” a spokesperson for the attorneys representing the couple — Dr. Roderick Edmond, Keith Lindsay, and Cory Lynch — told ABC Action News. “Ms. Ross and Mr. Taylor were not told about the decapitation until July 13, 2023, 3 days after the delivery and a full day after Ms. Ross had been discharged from the hospital.”

The lawsuit seeks both compensatory and punitive damages.

The police department of Clayton County is currently investigating the unfortunate incident involving the baby’s demise.

Photo: 11 Alive / YouTube

Our reporter contacted Southern Regional Medical Center for their remarks, receiving the following statement in response:

We deeply empathize with the family and everyone affected by this devastating event. We continue to offer our thoughts and prayers to the family, as well as to our devoted team of doctors, nurses, and staff at Southern Regional Medical Center who attended to the patient.

While we extend our sincere condolences to the family, Southern Regional Medical Center refutes any claims of misconduct as mentioned in the complaint associated with the hospital. Due to the restrictions imposed by patient privacy regulations and HIPAA, we cannot divulge details regarding the specific care or treatment given to patients. However, we can clarify that the unfortunate passing of the infant took place in utero, preceding the delivery and subsequent tragic event. We proactively reported the incident to the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office and are fully collaborating with ongoing investigations. Since there’s an ongoing litigation process, further comments cannot be provided at this time.

It’s important to note that Dr. St Julian was never an employee of our hospital.

We stand by our mission to extend considerate, top-quality care to every patient we serve. The sorrow stemming from this event deeply affects all parties involved.