3-year-old boy who went missing in Southeast DC is found

Earlier today, the DC police issued an urgent alert regarding a 3-year-old named Michell Edwards, who was reported missing in the early morning hours on Thursday. The last known location was near the 5200 block of Fitch St SE at around 3 a.m.

The young boy, Michell Edwards, is characterized as a black male with a light complexion, standing at 3 feet tall and weighing 40 pounds. He has light brown hair styled in corn rows and brown eyes.

Michell Edwards has been located. Thank you for your help! https://t.co/JOa3aTIpus — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 10, 2023

At the time of his disappearance, he was dressed in tan shorts, a black shirt, and navy blue shorts.

In a heartwarming turn of events, just before 4 p.m., the police joyfully announced that Michell Edwards had been found safe, all thanks to a compassionate and quick-thinking good Samaritan.

The police expressed deep gratitude to the public for their assistance in this successful outcome.