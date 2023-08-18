Fort Lauderdale Police Seek Kidnapping and Assault Suspect; Release Surveillance Footage

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has made public a surveillance photo and video of a suspect believed to be responsible for kidnapping and assaulting a woman last weekend.

The video displays the suspect walking in a parking area, while the photo captures him at an ATM.

The incident reportedly transpired last Saturday on Southwest Third Avenue’s 100 block.

While the victim has been safely found, authorities are still actively searching for the suspect.

Reports indicate that around 5:20 a.m. on Saturday, a man and a woman were seated in a vehicle in a parking lot. They were subsequently approached by an unidentified Black male armed with a firearm.

The suspect demanded the male victim’s belongings. At a certain juncture, the male exited the vehicle, leading the assailant to take control of the car, driving away with the female victim still inside, police shared.

Around 7:30 a.m., the female victim was able to place a 911 call. She was later discovered alone in the car near Oakland Park Boulevard on Interstate 95.

A statement from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department suggests, “It’s presumed that the suspect vacated the vehicle at some juncture, allowing the victim to then drive away, but the car ultimately broke down on southbound I-95.”

Detective accounts reveal that the suspect drove with the victim for approximately two hours. During this time, he halted at an ATM to withdraw money using the victim’s account and allegedly assaulted her.

The victim was subsequently taken to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue for treatment of non-critical injuries. She was discharged on Saturday afternoon.

The police are urging anyone with pertinent details about the suspect to contact Detective Jennifer Saint Jean at 954-828-5570, Detective Jackie Sanchez at 954-828-5539, or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).