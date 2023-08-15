Major flash floods in D.C. led to a Dramatic Rescue at a Doggy Day Care

Major flash floods in D.C. led to a dramatic rescue at a dog daycare on Monday.

D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly reported that several pups at District Dogs didn’t make it due to the flooding. The exact count is still uncertain, especially at their Rhode Island Avenue Northeast spot.

Water levels surged up to six feet in some places, trapping over 20 drivers under a nearby bridge. The scene was intense, with rescue teams using inflatable boats to get to those stuck.

Jacob Hensley, the brains behind District Dogs, commented on the situation on Twitter Monday evening.”

“The District Dogs family is heartbroken over the events that occurred at our Rhode Island Avenue location this evening,” Hensley tweeted. “We appreciate the quick and heroic actions of our employees and first responders to rescue animals. We are focused on doing everything we can to support impacted employees and customers during this difficult time. We have no further details at this time, while we continue to work with D.C. officials reviewing that incident.”