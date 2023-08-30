Exotic Surprise in Dallas: Police Discover Backyard Tiger in Animal Cruelty Case

When Dallas police delved into an animal cruelty investigation in the city’s Oak Cliff area, they weren’t expecting a wild revelation. Yet, on August 25, amidst executing search warrants, they uncovered a tiger cramped inside a minuscule backyard cage.

The officers didn’t stop there; they also discovered chickens, roosters, and dogs enduring subpar conditions on the property. With the combined efforts of the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Texas Parks And Wildlife Department, Dallas Zoo, and Animal Services, the animals were promptly seized and ensured proper care.

Sadly, this isn’t the first incident involving exotic animals in Texas. Flashback to May 2021, Houston residents were startled by an unexpected sight—a juvenile tiger nonchalantly wandering their streets.

This feline’s escapade lasted almost a week before it was secured and sent to a shelter. Adding to the intrigue, the tiger’s owner, already tangled with the law on murder charges, was nabbed again.

Moreover, the Dallas Zoo has also faced its fair share of challenges. Recently, it grappled with a brief lockdown scenario after Nova, a clouded leopard, seemingly “vanished” from her space. While she was later found, startling findings indicated human interference with her habitat.

The plot thickened when two tamarin monkeys mysteriously disappeared, only to be found in an empty Lancaster house days later. The culprits? A 24-year-old individual with multiple counts of animal cruelty and burglary pinned against him.

Such incidents underscore the pressing concerns and responsibilities surrounding exotic animal ownership and security measures in populated areas.