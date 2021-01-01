Vaccination Reduces the Risk of Severe COVID-19 Infection – Doesn’t Stop It!!

Check Out the Four Rare Post Vaccination COVID Symptoms.

People who have been given the COVID-19 vaccine are being warned in the United Kingdom (UK) to watch out for four rare symptoms that could possibly be a sign of the disease.

According to researchers at King’s College London (KCL), it is still possible to catch coronavirus after the vaccine as the body takes several weeks to develop protection against the disease.

Moreover, the experts say that the symptoms differ from normal COVID-19 ones such as chills, headache and loss of smell, which are slashed by at least half. People are almost 70 per cent less likely to have a fever compared to those unvaccinated, and 55 per cent less likely to suffer fatigue.

During a research at KCL, the researchers have now identified four rare symptoms to watch out for after receiving the vaccine.

First of all, sneezing is 24 percent more common in people under 60 who have been jabbed but still get the disease.

They also warned that sneezing may be a symptom to be wary of in the future because it could signal someone is carrying the virus. Furthermore, COVID patients who hadn’t been jabbed have complained of tinnitus, which causes a ringing sound in the ear.

Bizarrely, one of the potential symptoms is earache.

The final symptom to be vigilant of is swollen glands in the armpit or neck, which is less common. Patients said the problem went away after a few days but the experts warn this could be a sign of infection.