Woman with no ‘health problems’ died after getting this COVID vaccine

Reports have surfaced about a 39-year-old single mom who sadly died just four days after receiving her second dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The woman that has passed is named Kassidi Kurill, and according to her family was healthy, happy, and had no known health problems or pre-existing conditions.

According to the father of Kassidi, Alfred Hawley, Kassidi received her second dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, February 1st, and then was bed-ridden until Thursday, where she was taken to the local emergency room.

Hawley said that doctors “did a blood test and immediately came back and said she was very, very sick, and her liver was not functioning.” Hawley went on to say that Kassidi’s liver, kidney’s and heart were all failing.

Kassidi then sadly died only 30 hours after entering the emergency room. Doctors recommended the family to approve of an autopsy, which they did. However, the State Medical Examiner’s office said to 2News that an autopsy rarely proves a vaccine as a cause of death.

Dr. Erik Christensen, Utah’s chief Medical Examiner, said, “Did the vaccine cause this? I think that would be very hard to demonstrate in autopsy.”

Christensen went on to say that there is only one instance when an autopsy can prove that a vaccine caused the death, and that is when there is an immediate case of anaphylaxis (allergic reaction).