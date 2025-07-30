Fast Food Manager Shoots Teen Worker’s Mom After Trash Duty Dispute

A McDonald’s in Belleville, Illinois, became the scene of a shocking altercation after what started as a workplace disagreement spiraled into a violent confrontation that ended with gunfire.

Kathy Bledsoe, a 44-year-old manager at the fast food location, is now facing a weapons charge after allegedly shooting the mother of one of her employees on July 16. According to police, things escalated after a teenage employee was told to take out the trash during her shift. The teen refused and, according to Bledsoe, was then asked to clock out for the day.

That’s when the teen called her mother, Tynika R. McKinzie, who showed up at the restaurant along with another young female, police said. What followed, according to the Belleville Police Department, was a verbal confrontation that quickly turned physical, reported WWNY.

McKinzie allegedly made her way behind the counter and into the manager’s office, where she is accused of attacking Bledsoe, hitting her in the face and head. That’s when police say Bledsoe pulled out a gun and shot McKinzie in the leg.

Officers responded to the scene and arrested Bledsoe, who is now charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. McKinzie was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries and is also facing charges, including aggravated battery and mob action.

In a statement following the incident, Belleville Police Chief Matthew Eiskant described the situation as unfortunate and avoidable. “It seems individuals are quick to resort to violence to resolve disputes without consideration of the impact their actions have on the community as a whole,” he said. “This was an unnecessary incident that could have been mitigated without punches being thrown or a gun being used.”

Details about the weapon used and whether it was legally owned haven’t been released. It’s also unclear if Bledsoe was permitted to carry a firearm while on the job.

While fast food locations often deal with difficult customers or tense employee moments, this particular situation highlights just how quickly things can escalate. What began as a simple disagreement about job duties turned into a full-blown altercation involving not just the employee and her boss but also the teen’s family — and ended with one person hospitalized and two others facing serious charges.

So far, no comment has been made by McDonald’s corporate on the incident, and it’s unknown whether Bledsoe is still employed at the Belleville location.

Both women are now dealing with legal consequences, and the entire incident has left the community shaken — raising more questions about safety, conflict resolution, and just how out of control a routine shift can become when tempers flare.