Family Attacked by Trio of Dogs in Eden Prairie; Mother Hospitalized

In a distressing incident in Eden Prairie on Wednesday, a young family consisting of a couple and their toddler was violently attacked by three dogs while they were near the I-494 off-ramp at Flying Cloud Drive around 2:30 p.m.

The Eden Prairie Police reported that the situation unfolded when one of the family members approached a car, prompting one of the dogs to leap out from an open window and launch an attack.

When the owners of the dog attempted to intervene and control the situation, the other two dogs joined the attack. According to witnesses, all three dogs, identified as pit bulls, targeted the family aggressively.

One of the onlookers, who preferred anonymity, recounted, “It was a horrific scene. The pit bulls’ owners were trying desperately to get control of their pets, tugging at their collars, but the dogs wouldn’t let go.”

Brave bystanders stepped in, using items like umbrellas and camping chairs in a bid to fend off the dogs and help the distressed family.

One witness recounted the mother’s valiant efforts to shield her two-year-old, putting her body between the child and the attacking dogs. By the time medical assistance arrived, she was severely bitten and bleeding. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The father and toddler also sustained injuries during the attack.

There have been strong reactions from those who witnessed the event, with one individual saying, “The owners must be held accountable. Those pit bulls should not be allowed to remain a threat.”

The police have confirmed that the dog owners are working closely with authorities. Investigations are underway, but as of now, there has been no confirmation about the dogs being taken from their home.