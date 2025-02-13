Dog Goes Missing After Brutal Brooklyn Attack—Heartbroken Owners Desperate for Answers

A Brooklyn man was reportedly viciously attacked while out walking his beloved dog, Presley, on Sunday night. But what made the terrifying ordeal even worse was that when he got back on his feet, his dog was gone. Presley, a 14-pound Brussels Griffon, has been a huge part of Jason Seiler and Reid Kendall’s lives for nearly three years. From road trips to lazy afternoons enjoying the breeze, he’s more than just a pet—he’s family.

“Presley, he’s a little guy. He’s 14 pounds… he’s really sweet and really outgoing,” Kendall said. Describing the dog’s unique look, he added, “So he looks like one of those Ewok dogs. He has a flat face and he’s grey. He’s very distinct looking.” It all happened after the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Seiler took Presley out for a walk in Crown Heights, near Brooklyn Avenue and Park Place, when things took a sudden and violent turn.

“My dog was barking at some off-leash dogs in this fenced-in playground area. That guy started yelling at my dog for barking at his dogs,” Seiler said, explaining how a seemingly ordinary encounter quickly escalated. Words were exchanged, and then, out of nowhere, the man attacked. “I ended up on the ground with him on top of me,” Seiler recalled.

When he managed to get up, Presley was nowhere to be found. Seiler isn’t sure whether his attacker took the dog or if Presley ran off in fear. Either way, their beloved pup was gone, leaving the couple devastated. “I’m sure he’s a little scared and doesn’t know where he’s at, so we just want to have him back,” Kendall said, his voice breaking. Determined to find their missing dog, Seiler and Kendall wasted no time filing a police report and launching an exhaustive search. They’ve been canvassing the neighborhood, hoping for any sign of Presley, who was last seen wearing an orange harness and leash.

“This dog is like our family. We just want to have him back. He’s a good boy. Please, just come back,” Kendall pleaded, holding back tears. The emotional toll has been overwhelming. “It’s been really hard. We go home to an empty house now. There are no more playful times—we are just sitting there in a quiet household without him,” Seiler said.

After days of searching and desperate pleas, there was finally a glimmer of hope. The owner of the dog confirmed that the dog had been returned safe and healthy. However, no additional details were provided about where he was found or how he got back home.

While the mystery surrounding Presley’s disappearance remains, one thing is certain: Seiler and Kendall’s family is whole again.