Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s love story has captivated the world, despite its challenges. The couple was introduced in the summer of 2016 and by November of the same year, they were officially dating.

One year later, they got engaged, and in May 2018, they tied the knot. Their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born one year later, and they recently welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, named after Harry’s late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite the royal family’s reserved nature, Meghan and Harry have never shied away from showing their affection towards each other. Harry is known to be a devoted husband and enjoys surprising Meghan with thoughtful gestures such as beautiful flowers, candlelit dinners, and rose petals in the bathtub. He also plans activities for them to relax and unwind together, including couples spa treatments.

Harry’s love for Meghan became even more apparent when the couple decided to step down as senior royals in 2020 and move to California with their son Archie. As a devoted parent, Harry takes on an active role in caring for their children, often looking after Archie so Meghan can have some rest.

Their son Archie has become a real daddy’s boy and gets excited every time he sees Harry. Despite facing challenges, including their departure from the royal family and their ongoing efforts to speak their truth, Harry and Meghan’s love has endured. They continue to prove that their love can withstand any storm.