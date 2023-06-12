Mind-Blowing Video: Cops Uncover Possible UFO Crash in Unbelievable Bodycam Recording

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department follows the motto “partners with the community,” except when it comes to searching for aliens.

Shortly before midnight on April 30, the American Meteor Society received 21 reports of a fireball blazing across the southwestern sky, witnessed by various individuals, including a late-night cyclist in northeast Utah and captured on a Reno doorbell camera.

However, the question remained: Where did it crash? KLAS, a CBS affiliate, obtained a recording of a 911 call made by a Las Vegas family reporting a crashed flying saucer in their backyard located in the northwest valley.

“I swear to God this is not a joke, this is actually — we’re terrified,” a male caller tells a dispatcher on the recording, going on to describe the vehicle’s two occupants.

“2X SUBJ ARE 10-11′ TALL MUSC GREEN/TAN COL’D SKIN NEON EYES NAKED,” the dispatcher’s notes from the call read. After several of the man’s family members corroborated his account, two police officers were sent to the scene.

“I’m so nervous right now,” one of the cops says in the footage obtained by KLAS: “I have butterflies bro — saw a shooting star and now these people say there’s aliens in their backyard.”

After the police arrive at the home, they can be seen talking to witnesses, none of whom seem to be under the influence, KLAS reported.

“What did you see?” one officer asks.

“It was like a big creature,” a witness replies.

“A big creature?” the officer continues.

“Yea, more than 10 feet tall,” the witness answers.

Bodycam video shows one officer entering the backyard to investigate, but it is partly blocked out due to privacy laws, KLAS reported.

“You guys seem like legit scared, so I don’t blame you,” an officer tells one of the witnesses before asking a passenger in a passing car: “This might sound like a really dumb question, but did you guys see anything fall out of the sky? I would normally discount it as probably not real, but — however seeing as one of my partners said they saw it too, the only reason I’m investigating it further.”

Although sources informed KLAS that it appears something crashed into the yard, the exact nature of the circular imprints visible in the drone photo remains unknown.

The family mentioned that officials revisited the residence for several days to conduct an investigation. However, KLAS reports that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has now closed the case, highlighting the severe consequences of prank calls in Nevada.

Perhaps due to these circumstances, as the responding officers were departing from the scene of this potential first contact scenario, one of them could be heard telling the family: “Hey, if those 9-foot beings come back, don’t call us, alright?”