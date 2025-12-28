Companies calling Workers back to the office think you are more productive there

A growing number of big companies are tightening in-office expectations for 2026 and moving away from the work-from-home flexibility that became common during and after the Covid pandemic. According to a ResumeBuilder survey of business leaders, almost half of companies plan to have employees in the office at least four days a week next year, and 28 percent will eliminate remote work entirely.

The push has often been justified by an assumed drop in productivity when people work from home, with executives saying being together in person boosts collaboration and organizational strength. But the research doesn’t slam the door on remote work. Some studies actually show productivity gains when workers skip long commutes, and experts note there’s still no clear consensus on what truly works best.

“The evidence is mixed and inconclusive as to which configuration results in higher productivity,” said employee health and well-being expert Ron Goetzel. He pointed out that some jobs thrive on solitude and deep focus, while others depend on spontaneous discussions and side-by-side problem solving that don’t happen over a scheduled Zoom call.

Small changes that strengthen your mental health working from home (Photo by Getty Images)

Jennifer Schielke, who co-founded recruiting firm Summit Group Solutions, says many leaders are motivated by what she calls the five Cs: culture, collaboration, control, cost and “copout a means to get rid of people without actually firing them.”

Schielke told Newsweek that success really varies by job type and company environment. Some employers haven’t figured out how to measure performance in hybrid setups, many leaders lack the skills to manage remote teams, and some workers just don’t flourish outside an office.

Major employers are already acting. Meta’s CEO has said U.S. staff will need to work in person five days a week to build what he calls a winning culture. Other giants like Microsoft, TikTok, and big banks are rolling out stricter attendance rules next year.

Sociologist Yasemin Besen‑Cassino says remote work offers flexibility and better balance for many, but that benefits are experienced differently by men and women. Schielke warns that forcing people back can erode trust and lead to burnout. ResumeBuilder’s Stacie Haller adds that some companies are using mandates as an indirect way to shrink their workforce.

Meanwhile, author Rebecca Heiss says being fully remote can also carry real social and psychological costs, especially during times of big change. In her view humans often handle uncertainty better together than alone.