A TEENAGE boy disappeared two years ago and now a teacher has been arrested in connection to the missing child after he returned home.

The boy’s parents are relieved that he has returned home and thankful that someone is facing justice after losing their son for nearly two years.

Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, of Sacramento, California, faces charges after letting the 15-year-old boy stay at her home without telling police.

Michael Ramirez, of Rancho Cordova, was last seen on May 18, 2020, after escaping his home.

It was later discovered that Michael visited the home of an old childhood friend, whose mother was the teacher.

“There are no words that can really explain how you feel when you have a missing child,” Katte Smith, the boy’s aunt, and legal guardian, told KCRA.

His family said he left after an argument and then never returned.

“There were some restrictions on him because he broke some rules and he wasn’t happy about that and for him, you know, he ran away.

“He felt that you know, the grass was greener on the other side,” Smith said.

Michael was not reported missing until June 9, 2020.

Smith who had five other children said that “any parent out there that has a missing child, you think the worst.

“You think the absolute worst.”

She added: “My husband had a real hard time, emotionally, feeling like he was a failure. This is his biological nephew.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Michael, who is now 17, did not return home until March 11, 2022, for no apparent reason.

He showed up at his family’s door and asked to come home that night.

“We just kind of had this dogpile on him and lots of happy tears and just shock and awe,” Smith said.

‘WE FELT SO ROBBED’

Smith said: “We felt so robbed of all this time with him.”

According to the outlet, Olivares, who works at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School, was questioned throughout Michael’s disappearance.

“You can’t just hide someone’s kid and think that’s ok,” Smith said.

“When we heard that she’d been arrested we were floored.”

She added: “We’re getting justice, you know, in seeing that someone is being held accountable for doing the wrong thing.”

The Sacramento City Unified School District said that “the charges filed are for acts unrelated to the employee’s assigned duties.”

They added that Olivares “was taken into custody at the school after students were dismissed for the day.”