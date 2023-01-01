Missing DC realtor Ana Walshe’s husband looked into ways to dismember a body

An expert told Fox News Digital that Ana Walshe’s husband, Brian Walshe, researched how to dismember a body during the Massachusetts mother’s disappearance – a clue his defense team may have to explain. Ana Walshe, a Tishman Speyer real estate executive, went missing on New Year’s Day, and her husband, with whom she has three children, was detained on Sunday on suspicions of lying to investigators about his whereabouts.

According to two law enforcement officials, the convicted art swindler searched the internet for how to dismember a body and “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body.” “His defense team is going to have a difficult time trying to overcome this. It isn’t typical for someone to conduct these kinds of searches specifically when your wife is missing,” retired NYPD Sgt. Joseph Giacalone told Fox News Digital.

The latest report did not specify when or on what device Brian Walshe, 47, made the searches. He was charged with perjury in Quincy District Court on Monday. On his behalf, a not-guilty plea was entered. According to Fox News, investigators have shifted their focus from a missing persons investigation to the possibility that she was killed after receiving fresh information in the previous three days.

Investigators found blood in the basement of the family’s Cohasset house, roughly 20 miles southeast of Boston, according to Prosecutor Lynn Beland on Monday. “Blood was found in the basement area, as well as a knife, which also contains some blood,” Beland told Judge Mark Coven, who ordered Brian Walshe held on $500,000 bond. “Part of the knife was damaged.”

The 39-year-old mother of three went missing on January 4 after failing to show up for work in Washington, D.C. Brian Walshe, who is on house arrest for selling a pair of fake Andy Warhols, reportedly told police that he last saw his wife on New Year’s Day, when she departed around 6 a.m. for an emergency work trip to Washington, D.C.

Walshe forgot to mention in an interview with investigators that he went shopping at Home Depot on Jan. 2, in violation of his probation, to buy $450 in cleaning goods. According to the affidavit, he was wearing a “black medical mask” and “blue surgical gloves” and paid in cash.

According to the document and prosecutors, it was one of many glaring omissions and contradictions in his statements with the police. “The intentional, willful, and direct responses to questions about his whereabouts on the days of Sunday, January 1, 2023, and Monday, January 2, 2023, were a clear attempt to mislead and delay investigators,” according to the affidavit.

“The fact that he was asked a specific question, and he gave an untruthful answer that led investigators out of the area caused a clear delay in the search for the missing person, Ana Walshe,” the court document says.

“I am not doing press interviews or even responding to inquiries, as right now my focus is on defending my client in court,” she told Fox News. Tracy Miner, his lawyer, declined to comment but was not directly asked about the alleged internet searches.