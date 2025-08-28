Colorado police search for missing 23-year-old woman with cognitive impairment

Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a 23-year-old woman who has been reported missing in Colorado.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an alert for Alice May Caver, who was last seen on Saturday in Westminster. Officials said she was spotted near the 3200 block of West 96th Circle before disappearing.

Alice is described as a white female, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. She has short, curly brown hair and hazel eyes. At the time she was last seen, she was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Investigators said there is reason to believe Alice may have traveled to the Brighton area as of Tuesday. They also noted that she typically uses a red bicycle to get around, which may help in identifying her.

In a statement, CBI highlighted that Alice has a cognitive impairment that can affect both her judgment and mental state. Her family has been unable to reach her and is deeply concerned for her safety.

Search teams are coordinating with local law enforcement in Westminster and Brighton to track down any leads on her whereabouts. Officers are reviewing security cameras in the area and speaking to residents who may have seen her since she was last reported missing.

Community members are urged to remain alert. Anyone who may have spotted Alice or her bicycle in recent days is encouraged to contact local authorities immediately. Police stressed that even small pieces of information could play a critical role in finding her.

Cases like this are treated with urgency, especially when vulnerable individuals with cognitive impairments are involved. Experts note that such impairments can put missing persons at greater risk because they may not fully understand their situation or know how to seek help.

Friends and family members of Alice are hopeful that public awareness will aid in the search. Flyers with her photo and description have begun circulating online, with many community members sharing the details in hopes of bringing her home safely.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation continues to work alongside local police departments and reminds residents to remain vigilant.

Anyone with information about Alice May Caver’s disappearance is asked to call the Westminster Police Department or the CBI Missing Persons Unit.

For now, her family and law enforcement wait anxiously for leads, hoping the public’s help will bring Alice home.