Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Makes Bold Move With Gold Digger Trademark

Jordon Hudson seems to be leaning into the spotlight in her own way. The 24-year-old filed a trademark application this week for the phrase “gold digger,” according to multiple reports. The filing was made through her company, TCE Rights Management, and documents reviewed by People show she intends to use the term for jewelry or keychains. Right now, the application is still waiting on review by an examining attorney.

This isn’t Hudson’s first attempt to capitalize on the attention surrounding her relationship with Bill Belichick. Back in April, TCE Rights Management also submitted trademark filings for a few other phrases tied to Belichick’s career shift.

Among them were “Chapel Bill (Bill’s Version),” “No Days Off (Bill’s Version)” and “Belecast,” all linked to Belichick’s new role as head football coach at the University of North Carolina, a job he took in December. Neither Hudson nor Belichick responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Hudson’s romance with the longtime New England Patriots coach has drawn plenty of scrutiny, mostly because of their age gap. She’s 24 and he’s 73. The two began dating in 2023, not long after Belichick’s split from Linda Holliday, his partner of 16 years. Before that, Belichick was married to Debby Clarke Belichick from 1977 until 2006.

The couple’s relationship made headlines again in April after an awkward moment on CBS’s Sunday Morning went viral. Belichick was there to promote his new book when Hudson abruptly cut off a question about how they first met. The clip spread quickly online, with many critics suggesting the pair were dodging the topic.

Belichick pushed back on that narrative in a statement to HuffPost, saying Hudson was simply trying to keep the conversation focused. “I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book,”

Belichick explained. “After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion.”

He added, “She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track.”

To settle the lingering curiosity, Belichick later revealed exactly how the two met. “Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021,” he said.

Between the viral interviews, the constant speculation, and now the trademark filings, Hudson seems to be making sure she has a say in shaping her image. Whether “gold digger” ends up stamped on jewelry or just serves as a headline-grabbing move, it shows she’s willing to own the label that critics have thrown at her.