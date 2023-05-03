Ditch sit-ups – strengthen your core with these three moves instead

Do you think that sit-ups and crunches are the only ways to strengthen your core? Think again!

There are numerous other exercises that you can perform without equipment, and a yoga mat could be helpful for comfort and grip. In a short yet efficient workout, Sweat app trainer Kelsey Wells has combined three of these bodyweight movements to provide increased activation of your core muscles.

For three rounds, complete each exercise for 30 seconds, followed by 30 seconds of rest. You will not need to do any sit-ups in this workout, which comprises moves that target several core muscles, such as the rectus abdominis, external obliques, erector spinae, and gluteus maximus, in addition to your shoulders.

This kind of training is advantageous in many ways, including enhancing your balance and stability, boosting your performance in compound exercises like squats and deadlifts, and reducing lower back discomfort by taking pressure away from this area while bending and lifting heavy items.

If you’re interested in core training, Fit&Well has various options to choose from, such as a beginner’s core workout and a 15-minute bodyweight routine for more experienced individuals.