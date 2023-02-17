Creating a Relaxing Bedroom: Tips and Tricks for Better Sleep and Improved Mental Health

Most of us don’t get nearly enough sleep. In fact, according to a National Sleep Foundation poll, 60 percent of Americans say they only get a good night’s sleep a few nights each week. This lack of sleep can take a toll on our physical and mental health. But there are things we can do to create a more relaxing bedroom environment that will help us get the rest we need.

Here are some tips for creating a bedroom that promotes better sleep and improved mental health.

Keep your bedroom dark – use blackout curtains or an eye mask to block out light

If you’re a night owl or an early bird, keeping your bedroom dark can help you get the restful sleep you need to tackle the day. Whether you choose blackout curtains to obscure late-night street lights and sunrise glowing through your windows, or you opt for an eye mask to cover your eyes and block out all sources of light, either option can help regulate your body’s natural biological clock — allowing you to catch those much needed Zs. After all, if it’s designed to keep light from entering in, then it’s probably worth investing in especially when it comes to bedtime!

Make sure your bed is comfortable – invest in a good mattress and pillows

It isn’t easy getting a full night of restful sleep, and it’s even worse when your bed isn’t comfortable. Investing in a quality mattress and pillow set can make all the difference when it comes to relaxation and comfort. A good mattress will provide support for the entire body in whichever sleeping position you choose, while the pillows need to be supportive of your head, neck, and shoulders.

Find a combination that works best for you, as this small investment will enhance one of the most important parts of your daily life. Make sure you have all the comforts necessary for a restful night’s sleep and you’ll find yourself waking up more refreshed than ever.

Get rid of any clutter in your bedroom – this includes clothes, shoes, books, etc.

Are you struggling to keep your bedroom looking tidy? If so, it may be time to get rid of any excess clutter! An easy place to start is with clothing – take a few minutes to go through your things and donations or resale places could use some of your extra items. If you really don’t need it, throw it away rather than letting it pile up in your room.

EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA / Pexels

Books can also easily accumulate in bedrooms – consider donating them if you haven’t read them in years. Tidying up your bedroom will make it easier to maintain a clutter-free zone keeping the space more inviting and easier to clean. Start small and before you know it, you’ll have a much more organized and functional room!

Create a relaxing atmosphere – add some plants, play soft music, or diffuser with calming essential oils

One of the greatest joys in life can be unwinding and finding a moment to truly relax and enjoy yourself. There are lots of simple things you can do to create a pleasant, restorative atmosphere right at home, like bringing some plants into your space to add a touch of nature’s beauty and calming energy.

You could also try playing some soothing music in the background – anything from classical to soft jazz will help keep stress at bay. And why not take it up a notch with a diffuser and some essential oils? Pick something extra special like lavender or eucalyptus that has proven calming properties, so you can rest easy knowing you’re doing all you can to keep yourself relaxed and content.

Establish a bedtime routine – avoid using electronics before bed and stick to winding down activities such as reading or taking a bath.

Establishing a bedtime routine can be an important part of getting a good night’s sleep. Without one, it can be tempting to stay up late and get sucked into electronics before heading to bed. Instead, focus on winding down activities – reading, taking a bath, listening to calming music – for about an hour before you plan on hitting the hay. Creating that buffer between wake time and sleep time is key for getting your body ready for those much-needed zzzs.

Following these simple yet powerful tips will help you establish a healthy sleep routine and leave you feeling rested and energized for the day ahead. Implementing even just one of these steps can make a difference in your sleep quality, so start now! Not only will you see the physical benefits of getting restorative sleep, but you will soon discover how much your mental clarity and energy increase with a good night’s rest. Creating an optimal bedroom environment sets the stage for promoting great sleep hygiene. Try it out—you won’t regret it!]