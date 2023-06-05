Weight Loss Expert Tells Us How To Reduce Abdominal Fat step by step

At times, losing weight might appear to be a difficult task. It may appear like there are an unlimited number of lifestyle modifications that must be undertaken to achieve a healthier you. Significant weight loss, particularly in your stomach, does not have to imply a major overhaul of your life; instead, small changes to your food, workout plans, and lifestyle can be made every day.

To understand more, we met with Sergio Pedemonte, the CEO of Your House Fitness and a celebrity fitness trainer, Megan Wong, a qualified dietitian, and Mary-Ellen Sabat, a nutritionist and personal trainer. They claim that a flatter stomach is achievable with a mix of consistent exercise, meal planning, a balanced and healthy diet, and drinking lots of water.

Eating Healthy

With summer coming soon, everyone wants a toned, flat stomach. But it doesn’t mean you have to resort to risky celebrity fad diets to lose visceral belly fat. Instead, Sabat recommends eating a well-balanced and healthy diet. “Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your meals,” she notes. “These foods provide essential nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants while keeping you satisfied. Remember that abs are made in the kitchen more than in the gym.”

And, when it comes to foods to avoid, she recommends limiting or completely removing processed foods from your diet that are high in added sugar and saturated and trans fats. “These include sugary drinks, refined grains, fried foods, fast food, desserts, and excessive alcohol consumption. These foods can contribute to weight gain, bloating, and inflammation, making it harder to achieve a flat stomach,” Sabat says.

Working Out Consistently

Simply eating a healthy diet will not help you lose significant weight. You must also exercise on a regular basis. According to Pedemonte, incorporating some sort of exercise, such as planks, into your daily routine is essential for sustaining an adequate calorie deficit for weight reduction.

He explains, “The plank, if utilized correctly, is a full-body exercise. Its primary muscle is the core (glutes, hips, lower back, and abdominals). The secondary muscles are the quadriceps, arms, shoulders, [and] upper back muscles such as lats, rhomboids, etc. Beginners should start planking at least three sets, 10-45 seconds hold and rest the same amount of time they lasted on their plank.”

Sabat also recommends, focusing on “exercises that specifically target the abdominal muscles, such as planks, crunches, Russian twists, and leg raises.”

“A combination of cardiovascular exercises, strength training, and core-focused workouts can help tone and strengthen your abdominal muscles,” she continues.

Staying Hydrated

Drinking enough water every day is just as important as eating a good, healthy diet for more rapid weight loss. According to Pedemonte, the simplest strategy to reduce weight is to prioritize water drinking over all other beverages. You will not only stay hydrated, but you will also save on empty calories and added sugar, allowing you to get the majority of your energy from food.

But how much water should you drink each day to lose weight? According to Google, 8 glasses of water each day is great for staying hydrated. However, Wong claims that this isn’t always the case. She advises, “The amount of water one person needs fluctuates from person to person and can depend on things like age, activity level, the climate they live in, medical conditions, and more.

To make sure you’re getting enough fluids, check the color of your urine—it should be clear or pale yellow.” Also, remember that other foods and beverages can be included in your fluid intake—”coffee, tea, milk, and milk alternatives…even foods like watermelon and cucumber,” Wong says.