‘Beetlejuice 2’ Is Being Made ‘Exactly Like the First Movie’: says Michael Keaton

“Beetlejuice 2” is on the way, and star Michael Keaton revealed some early details about the care Tim Burton and the rest of the film’s makers are doing to ensure it feels just like the 1988 classic.

“Beetlejuice is the most f–kin’ fun you can have working,” Keaton told Empire Saturday. “It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie. There’s a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line — I want people to know this because I love it — tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move.”

As per Yahoo reports, the sequel, directed by Burton, is expected to be released on September 6, 2024, with Keaton and Winona Ryder returning. Jenna Ortega, who worked with Burton on “Wednesday,” joins them. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the creators of the Netflix “Addams Family” series, are writing the screenplay for “Beetlejuice 2.”

Keaton is no stranger to resurrecting old characters, and he has stated that when he returns to classic films, he wants them to stay faithful to their predecessors.

“[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody,” Keaton said to Empire. “We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff, like people creating things with their hands and building something. F–kin’ great. It’s the most fun I’ve had working on a movie in — I can’t tell you how long.”