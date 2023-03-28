How Natural Supplements Can Improve Your Health and Reduce Stress Levels

There is always a new product, procedure, or pharmaceutical medicine at the forefront of the “anti-aging,” movement. While most of these trends have come and gone, the best practice recommended by doctors has always been to focus on your health from within.

This means maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and reducing your overall stress levels. With the fast-paced lives we all live, it can be hard to manage everything and still live a stress-free life.

I, personally, was struggling from over exhaustion and finding it hard to motivate myself to workout and eat healthy all while succeeding at my job and maintaining a social life. That was until I started taking Elysium Supplements three months ago.

After just a week of taking the supplements, I started to feel less anxious and more stress-free. After two weeks, I began to harness my new found energy to carve out an hour a day to go for a morning run. Now, I find myself making new habits and creating a more stress-free lifestyle because I am internally less stressed and overall much healthier. I have been recommending these life-changing supplements to all of my friends and family, and so I thought I would share their benefits with my readers, too.

Many recent studies have found that certain health supplements have strong anti-aging properties. For example, Elysium Supplements help to protect against oxidative stress, which is believed to play a role in aging. They also support cellular metabolism and energy production, which can decline with age.

One supplement that has received a lot of attention in this regard is nicotinamide riboside (NR), which is found in some anti-aging supplements, including Elysium Health’s Basis. NR is a precursor to nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a molecule that plays a key role in cellular metabolism and energy production. NAD+ levels naturally decline with age, and some researchers believe that boosting NAD+ levels may help to combat age-related decline.

In addition to NR, other supplements that may have anti-aging effects include resveratrol (found in red wine), Coenzyme Q10 (found in meat and fish), and omega-3 fatty acids (found in fish oil). These supplements have been shown to have antioxidant properties and may help to protect against cellular damage and inflammation, which are associated with aging.

Elysium Health is a company that produces natural health supplements. Their flagship product is a supplement called Basis, which contains two ingredients – nicotinamide riboside and pterostilbene. Nicotinamide riboside is a form of vitamin B3 that has been shown to increase levels of a molecule called NAD+, which plays a role in cellular metabolism and energy production. Pterostilbene is a compound found in blueberries and grapes that has antioxidant properties.

Elysium Health claims that Basis can support cellular health and function, promote healthy aging, and improve cognitive function. The company also offers other supplements, such as a multivitamin called Daily Essentials and a brain

health supplement called Matter. Elysium Health is FDA approved.

