In the US, they called for vaccination to stop the mutation of the virus

The chief infectious disease specialist of the United States, Anthony Fauci, called for vaccination to stop the mutation of the virus.

“There are unvaccinated people who say – I don’t care, I am young and healthy, if I get infected, it is statistically unlikely that the disease is serious. It’s true. If you lived in a vacuum, it would be normal, but you do not live in a vacuum, but in a society,” Fauci said in an interview with USA Today.

“If you become a means for the virus to pass from one person to another, you will help spread it. There is a firm belief (among scientists) that the virus cannot mutate if it does not reproduce. If the virus is allowed to reproduce freely in society on a chronic basis, it will mutate,” Fauci said.

Thus, according to him, new variants may appear, such as “delta,” which spreads faster and is more contagious.

In the United States, restrictions on the coronavirus in the form of wearing masks are being returned everywhere against the background of an increase in the incidence of COVID.

Despite the fact that more than 70% of the adult population of the country has already been vaccinated, the number of cases is growing rapidly again. It has exceeded an average of 100 thousand per day. – freenews