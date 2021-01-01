This woman died only 40 minutes after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine

A woman began to feel weak and died only 40 minutes after receiving a dose of the Chinese-made Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday last week, a 75-year-old woman sadly died only 40 minutes after receiving her COVID-19 vaccination.

The woman received a dose of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine at the vaccination center in Metepec. According to Milenio, a newspaper, the woman started to feel weak only minutes after receiving the vaccine, and then fainted after she got up to the bathroom.

She passed away only 40 minutes after the inoculation took place. Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said to the Mexican government that the woman’s death wasn’t linked to the administration of the vaccine.

Lopez-Gatell said that an autopsy of the woman revealed that she had chronic heart disease, and unfortunately, suffered heart failure. Here’s what Lopez-Gatell said, “There is no evidence that suggests that the vaccine could have contributed to the death of this person.

What was found … was chronic heart disease that is closely associated with a disease called rheumatic fever.”

In response to the woman’s death, the deputy minister said that further studies will be undertaken in the coming weeks in order to squash any evolving misinformation about vaccine safety. Lopez-Gatell also said that there is currently no evidence that links COVID-19 vaccines to serious illness or death.