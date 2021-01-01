This man caught COVID-19 after getting both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

This healthcare worker is a breakthrough case as he’s tested positive for COVID-19 after getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Reports are indicating that a healthcare worker has managed to test positive for COVID-19 after receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Department of Health, the man is a Hawaii healthcare worker, the man’s new COVID-19 infection can be attributed to his recent travel to the mainland of the US as he visited multiple cities after receiving his second dose of the vaccine.

The Department of Health says that the travel is why the man tested positive again, not an ineffective COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fully vaccinated people can still get COVID-19 and spread it to others, but fully vaccinated people will develop a much less severe infection.

Here’s what the CDC has said, “vaccinated people could potentially still get COVID-19 and spread it to others.

However, the benefits of relaxing some measures such as quarantine requirements and reducing social isolation may outweigh the residual risk of fully vaccinated people becoming ill with COVID-19 or transmitting the virus to others”.