Kim Kardashian and Kanye West marriage ‘effectively over’ after his latest decision

Kanye West And Kim Kardashian’s Marriage Is ‘Effectively Over’ as Kanye Stays on his Ranch in Wyoming.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, according to a source close to the celebrity couple, have reached the point where their marriage is ‘effectively over’, with Kanye, aged 43, living his own life on his ranch in Wyoming and 40-year-old Kim staying in Los Angeles with their four children.

Things have not been so good with the couple since rapper Kanye had a rant on Twitter in the run-up to the US elections about Kim and her mother Kris Jenner, about three months ago.