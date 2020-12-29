These are the 8 warning signs that you may have already had COVID-19

COVID-19 has many symptoms, and many of them can be simple things such as a dry cough or feeling extremely tired (fatigue).

Abby Gresko Barclay is a long-time coronavirus suffer, and in a recent interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, Barclay symptoms that could mean you have already had a COVID-19 infection.

Barclay has been dealing with numerous types of COVID-19 symptoms for nine months now and is considered to be a “long-hauler” (someone who has had COVID-19 symptoms for a very long time).

Barclay said that the infection has “impacted my entire body”, and even to this day, she experiences some of what could be considered “early” symptoms.

In the entirety of this article, you will find each of the eight symptoms that could mean you have already had a COVID-19 infection.

8 Symptoms:

Gastrointestinal Issues

Swollen Lymph Nodes

Sore Throat

Shortness of Breath

Chest Pain

Muscle Aches

Chills

Fatigue