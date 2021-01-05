if you have any of these 3 coronavirus symptoms call 911 right now

By now, you probably already know the long list of coronavirus symptoms, but there are a few that require urgent medical attention.

Johns Hopkins recently published a bunch of answers to frequently asked questions regarding the coronavirus and how it affects the human body. The article lists out the most common coronavirus symptoms, the average time for them to appear, the early indicators, and much more.

In one of the sections of the article, this question is asked, “when should I contact a doctor about my symptoms?” According to Johns Hopkins, you should “call 911 right away and tell them about your symptoms” if you have; high fever, severe shortness of breath, or blue lips. For more information on this story, check out this link here